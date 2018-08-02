Tanzania: Magufuli Swears in Newly Appointed Leaders

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli today swore in new regional commissioners, regional administrative secretaries and permanent secretaries at State House in the city.

The first to be sworn in was Brigadier General Nicodemus Mwagela as the new Songwe RC, replacing Ms Chiku Galawa who has since retired.

Brigadier General Marco Gaguti was sworn in as the new Kagera RC replacing Major General Salum Kijuu who has retired.

Mr Ali Hapi was sworn in as the new Iringa RC, before that he was the Kinondoni District Commissioner in Dar es Salaam. Mr Albert Chalamila was also sworn in as the new Mbeya RC.

Meanwhile, Mr Joseph Mchweshaija was also sworn in as the new permanent secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment while Andrew Massawe was sworn in as the permanent secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Employment, Youth and the Disabled). Before that he was the acting director general of the National Identification Authority.

Others include regional administrative secretaries Mr Eric Shitindi (Njombe), Mwaduka Jessi (Dodoma), Jill Maleku (Mtwara), Mr Abubakari Kunege (Dar es Salaam) and Ms Happiness Senada (Iringa).

Others include Ms Carolina Mfakula (Mara), Mr David Kafulila (Songwe), Mr Dennis Isdory (Geita), Mr Abdallah Malela (Katavi), Mr Rashid Mchata (Kigoma), Misaile Musa-Manyara, Mr Christopher Kadiyo (Mwanza) and Riziki Shemdoe (Ruvuma).

Others who were sworn in included deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication, Mr Jim Yonaza, who prior to that was the managing director of the Tanzania Standard Newspaper.

Mr Edwin Mhede was also sworn in as the deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.