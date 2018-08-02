1 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Fuel Prices Slightly Decreases

By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam — Retail and wholesale prices for petrol and diesel imported in the country through Dar es Salaam port have decreased compared to the prices that were published on July 4, 2018, according to Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura).

As it happens, the users of kerosene will now have to dig dipper into their pocket as its (kerosene) retail price has increased by 78 per litre equivalent to 3.58 per cent, with effect from today (Wednesday), August 1, 2018.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel have decrease by Sh25 per litre equivalent to 1.04 percent and Sh38 per litre equivalent to 1.62 per cent respectively.

Similarly, compared to the publication of last month, wholesale prices of petrol and diesel have also gone down by Sh24.98 per litre, equivalent to 1.09 per cent and Sh37.68 per litre, equivalent to 1.71 per cent respectively.

"The changes in the local prices of petroleum products is mainly due to decrease in Bulk Procurement System premium and changes in the world oil market prices," a public notice on cap prices for petroleum products reads in part.

