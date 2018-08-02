2 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Morning Fog Forces Flights Diversion at JKIA

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Kenya Airways plane at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.
By Hilary Kimuyu

A heavy fog in parts of Nairobi early on Thursday morning forced the diversion of several flights at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a post on their official Twitter handle, Kenya Airways said the flight disruptions were occasioned by poor visibility in the early morning hours.

"We are experiencing flight disruptions at JKIA due to poor visibility caused by fog. Several flights are being diverted to alternative airports as we monitor the situation," the national carrier tweeted.

Five of their early morning flights were rescheduled and passengers advised to follow up on the updates on their official website and media platforms.

The affected flights included, KQ311 DXB-NBO revised ETA 0930h KQ117 AMS-NBO revised ETA 0940h KQ260 TNR-NBO revised ETA 1055h KQ275 MRU-NBO revised ETA 1100h KQ503 ACC-NBO revised ETA 1040h.

More on This

Bad Weather Disrupts Flights at Jomo Kenyatta Airport

Flights have been disrupted at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi due to bad weather. Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.