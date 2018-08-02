Photo: Nairobi News

Kenya Airways plane at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

A heavy fog in parts of Nairobi early on Thursday morning forced the diversion of several flights at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a post on their official Twitter handle, Kenya Airways said the flight disruptions were occasioned by poor visibility in the early morning hours.

"We are experiencing flight disruptions at JKIA due to poor visibility caused by fog. Several flights are being diverted to alternative airports as we monitor the situation," the national carrier tweeted.

Five of their early morning flights were rescheduled and passengers advised to follow up on the updates on their official website and media platforms.

The affected flights included, KQ311 DXB-NBO revised ETA 0930h KQ117 AMS-NBO revised ETA 0940h KQ260 TNR-NBO revised ETA 1055h KQ275 MRU-NBO revised ETA 1100h KQ503 ACC-NBO revised ETA 1040h.