Kenya: Bad Weather Disrupts Flights at JKIA in Nairobi

Photo: Nairobi News
Kenya Airways plane at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.
By Patrick Lang'at

Flights have been disrupted at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi due to bad weather.

Several planes that were scheduled to touch down at the busy airport on Thursday morning were diverted to alternative airports, including Moi in Mombasa.

FOG

Kenya Airways, in a Twitter update, said the flights had been disrupted and diverted due to "poor visibility caused by fog."

As at 8.50am, five flights had been diverted, from the busy JKIA.

Among those whose arrival time had been rescheduled after the diversion are KQ311 from Dubai, which will now land at 9.30am, KQ117 from Amsterdam, which will now hit the ground 10 minutes later.

KQ260 from Ivato International airport in Madagascar, KQ275 from Mauritius, and KQ503 from Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana will now land at 10.55am, 11am, and 10.40am, respectively.

"We thank you for your support and apologize for any inconvenience caused. Please see further updates on http://www.kenya-airways.com. Flight Status page and social media platforms or call our Contact Centre on +254 711024747 for further inquiries," KQ said on its Twitter page.

Currently affected flights:

KQ311 DXB-NBO revised ETA 0930h

KQ117 AMS-NBO revised ETA 0940h

KQ260 TNR-NBO revised ETA 1055h

KQ275 MRU-NBO revised ETA 1100h

KQ503 ACC-NBO revised ETA 1040h

