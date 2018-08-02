1 August 2018

Tanzania: Reports of Missing Sniffer Dog Are False, Police Says

Dar es Salaam — The Police force in Tanzania has refuted claims that a police sniffer dog stationed at the Port of Dar es Salaam had been missing.

Last month, Home Affairs Minister Kangi Lugola ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro to trace the dog's whereabouts when he went to inspect police operations at the Port on Thursday July 19, 2018. He said the dog, named 'Hobby' had been missing at the port premises.

"I want the IGP to call me by 6pm. The dog should be at the port at that time, and I want to know where the dog was and what s/he was doing," said the minister.

Days later (On July 21), Minister Lugola asked Tanzanians, especially journalists, to stop following up reports on the lost dog, Hobby, saying the matter was under police investigation.

However, in an unexpected move, the police issued a statement today (August 1) saying that the earlier reports about the missing dog were "untrue."

According to the statement by the Police spokesperson, Mr Barnabas Mwakalukwa, the dog was going through additional security training at a police department based in Dar es Salaam.

He also "clarified" these reports during a press conference in Dar es Salaam today.

"I want to inform the public that the dog is not missing, instead we took the dog for security trainings at a police department," explained Mr Mwakalukwa when he spoke to journalists.

He also explained that this was standard procedure. "We usually take all dogs at the department for several security trainings to sharpen their abilities."

Two police dogs, including Hobby were also present at the press event.

