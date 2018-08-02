1 August 2018

Tanzania Tourist Board in New Drive to Boost Sector

By Alex Malanga Amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) has called for technical and financial proposals for provision of non-consultancy services for providing public relations and marketing services in China and India.

The move is meant to try and attract more tourists to visit Tanzania being a strategy to send its tourist arrival figures from the 1.3 million in 2017 upwards.

A firm will be selected under international competitiveness tendering method, according to an advertisement published on Wednesday, August 1 and signed by the TTB managing director Devota Mdachi.

"The bids must be accompanied with a tender securing declaration," reads the advert in part.

Detailing that proposals will be opened promptly thereafter in public and in the presence of service providers representatives who choose to attend the opening in the conference room at TTB, Utalii House.

Already, Ms Mdachi said, the government has set aside funds for implementation of the said deal.

Portion of the funds will be used to cover eligible payments under the contract for which this request for proposals has been issued.

