Tanzania: Police Start Investigating Zitto's Incitement Allegations

Dar es Salaam — The Police Force has started investigating allegations that ACT-Wazalendo Party Leader Mr Zitto Kabwe made inflammatory remarks at a political rally in Lindi recently.

The Police's investigation also comes a day after Home Affairs Minister Kangi Lugola ordered Mr Zitto to surrender to the Police for addressing a public rally outside his constituency and for uttering inflammatory remarks in the same meeting.

Police Spokesperson Barnabas Mwakalukwa, said at a press briefing on Wednesday that appropriate measures will be taken after the investigation is complete.

"We will call Mr Kabwe when he is needed to offer any kind of statement with regard to this investigation," said Mr Mwakalukwa.

The ACT-Wazalendo party was, however, adamant that their leader won't report to the Police as ordered by Mr Lugola.

ACT-Wazalendo Protocol, Publicity and Communication Secretary Ado Shaibu told reporters on Wednesday said that the party's lawyers have advised Zitto to continue with his planned schedule in relation to the coming by-elections. Mr Shaibu said that the Minister had used a political order instead of following the legal procedures.

"Our party leader will continue with his schedule in the areas where the by-elections are expected. We and our lawyers have asked him not to adhere to the Minister's order as it was a political statement and did not follow legal procedures," he said.

The secretary further said that Zitto will continue with his stand for democracy and will not be blocked by illegal orders.

Mr Shaibu also called upon the Home Affairs Minister to follow required legal procedures when giving out orders and not to be driven by political winds.

"As a minister for home affairs, we advice him to follow the law when making decisions. He should not be moved by the political winds. He is a minister for all Tanzanians not a small group of people," the secretary said.