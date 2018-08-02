Tanzania: President Magufuli Defends Appointment of Opposition Members Into Government

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has defended his decision to appoint formerly opposition members into his administration, amid accusations that he was using the positions to silence critics and suppress multi-party democracy in the country.

The President said all he was doing is look for patriotic leaders who will work for the interest of the nation to join the government.

"We are one Country and one Nation. What is wrong appointing them into the government to work for the same people we are elected to serve?," asked Dr Magufuli on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 , during the swearing in of the latest 20 nominees for various state jobs.

Among them was David Kafulila, formerly a member of parliament for Kigoma South and a harsh critic of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) administration. He has since defected from the opposition and joined CCM.

Other than Kafulila, President Magufuli has named several other figures from the opposition in different roles in his recent appointments.

They include district commissioners Moses Machali (Buyungu) and Petrobas Katambi (Dodoma). Earlier, Dr Magufuli picked ACT-Wazalendo national chairman Anna Mgwira and adviser Kitila Mkumbo and named them Kilimanjaro regional commissioner and water permanent secretary respectively.

The poaching, which also include a defection of three MPs and host of civic leaders, has attracted the wrath of

Opposition ranks and independent political analysts who feel the motive was driven by a desire to kill the rival parties and clear the way for CCM to retain power unchallenged in the 2020 General Election.

But peaking today at the State House in Dar es Salaam during the swearing in ceremony, the President said the choices of those he picked from the opposition merited the respective positions.

He said he wanted leaders who will help him fight corruption, deliver services to the people irrespective of their party affiliations.

Dr Magufuli said those who are questioning his decision would do the same if they were in his current position.

Citing Mr Kafulila as an example, Dr Magufuli praised him for remaining steadfast when he raised the Tegeta Escrow scandal in Parliament in 2014. "He was called a monkey...but he stood ground on a matter that we all know was stinking," said the President of the former opposition luminary who will now serve as the Songwe regional administrative secretary. Kafulila was an MP on NCCR-Mageuzi ticket. He contested and lost his seat in 2015.

Meanwhile Dr Magufuli has said that the newly appointed officials need to build collaboration that will ensure the country's development aspiration is achieved. He asked them to avoid unnecessary power wrangles and seek to find common ground for the problems facing the public.

He expressed his disappointment on some of government leaders leading big cities in the country including Dar es Salaam for failure to meet revenue targets and overtaken by Dodoma which was not only declared a city recently but with far less population.

"At times I am forced to direct my subordinates to take action on issues that are within their powers. I need vigilant leaders who understand their responsibilities and work with little supervision," he stressed.

"I am extremely disappointed, especially as I expected Dar es Salaam with a population of at least 5.5 million people to meet its revenue collection target but its full of corruption thereby overtaken by Dodoma which has a population of at least 2 million people," he said.

The swearing in of some 20 individuals was attended by the Vice President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa.