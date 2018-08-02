Djibouti: Guelleh Will Not Visit Eritrea Until Diplomatic Crisis Is Resolved, Djibouti Says

Photo: Al-Jazeera

Djibouti and Eritrea

Djibouti's Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmoud Ali Yousouf has rubbished reports that President Ismail Guelleh is set to visit Eritrea next week to thaw diplomatic relations.

"There are false rumors circulating in the social media that pdt Guelleh is going to Asmara next week" Yousouf tweeted.

"The crisis between Djibouti and Eritrea has not been resolved yet" Djibouti's top diplomat added.

Djibouti cut ties with Eritrea following border clashes at Ras Doumeira in June 2008 where 39 of its soldiers were reportedly killed and 19 taken as Prisoners of Wars.

"Djibouti has made its position very clear at the security council the day before yesterday with regard to the border dispute with Eritrea and other pending issues and we will continue to use diplomatic channels to try and resolve this issue once and for all" Yousouf said.

"Just to set the record strait , Djibouti is not trying to swim against the stream but is asking the international community to recognize and resolve its rightful demands" Youssouf said.

Following restored relations with Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President made historic visit to the Red Sea nation that has remained isolated after it was sanctioned by the UN.

The UN Security Council imposed sanctions against Eritrea in 2009 for an alleged tie with the Somalia militant group AlShabaab.