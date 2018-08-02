1 August 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Djibouti: Guelleh Will Not Visit Eritrea Until Diplomatic Crisis Is Resolved, Djibouti Says

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Al-Jazeera
Djibouti and Eritrea

Djibouti's Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmoud Ali Yousouf has rubbished reports that President Ismail Guelleh is set to visit Eritrea next week to thaw diplomatic relations.

"There are false rumors circulating in the social media that pdt Guelleh is going to Asmara next week" Yousouf tweeted.

"The crisis between Djibouti and Eritrea has not been resolved yet" Djibouti's top diplomat added.

Djibouti cut ties with Eritrea following border clashes at Ras Doumeira in June 2008 where 39 of its soldiers were reportedly killed and 19 taken as Prisoners of Wars.

"Djibouti has made its position very clear at the security council the day before yesterday with regard to the border dispute with Eritrea and other pending issues and we will continue to use diplomatic channels to try and resolve this issue once and for all" Yousouf said.

"Just to set the record strait , Djibouti is not trying to swim against the stream but is asking the international community to recognize and resolve its rightful demands" Youssouf said.

Following restored relations with Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President made historic visit to the Red Sea nation that has remained isolated after it was sanctioned by the UN.

The UN Security Council imposed sanctions against Eritrea in 2009 for an alleged tie with the Somalia militant group AlShabaab.

More on This

Djibouti Slams Call for End to Eritrea Sanctions

Djibouti, an increasingly strategic nation in the Horn of Africa, has condemned last week’s call by Somali… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.