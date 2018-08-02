1 August 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Material Support to Denden Camp Hospital

Asmara — 59 Eritrean nationals in Cincinnati, the US, organized in "Martyrs Trust Association" and other two nationals have contributed material support to the Denden War Disabled Veterans Hospital.

The material support includes desks, chairs, freezers, sound systems, television and other materials worth 111 thousand Nakfa.

Indicating that Eritrean nationals residing in various countries have strong willingness to assist war disabled veterans and families of martyrs; the Chairman of the "Martyrs Trust Association", Mr. Abraham Teame said that the contribution the association has made attests to the readiness of nationals.

According to report, the Denden War Disabled Veterans Hospital has recently been renovated and has established recreation center.

Eritrea

