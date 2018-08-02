South Africa: MTN Joins IOT World Alliance

Johannesburg — MTN has been added to the Internet of Things (IoT) World Alliance.

The organisation is a global collaboration of telecommunication providers dedicated to providing customers with seamless machine-to-machine connectivity.

The announcement has been made at the just-concluded MTN Business IoT Conference and Awards held in Kyalami in Johannesburg.

MTN becomes the tenth member of the IoT World Alliance.

Meanwhile, Digital Twin Mine Management solution has taken top honours at the awards.

Following the win its developers, Mine RP and FlowCentric, travelling to Silicon Valley later this year.

In addition to taking the top spot overall, the Digital Twin Mine Management solution also won in the Best Industry 4.0 Solution category.

The Industrial IoT system, with connectivity that extends down to the mine face, incorporates sensors to monitor factors like air flow, temperature, gas and smoke levels, giving data and context to build a complete picture of the mining environment.

It allows for virtual reality walk-throughs of a mine's digital twin for a complete view of an area.

Other winners include Marc1-POS (Best Commercial IoT Solution), Technovera's Pelebox Smart Lockers (Most Disruptive IoT Solution), Fiyela's IoT Broom (Best Enterprise Development Solution) and Sensorit (Innovative Hardware in IoT).

Wanda Matandela, MTN Business' Chief Enterprise Officer, said the IoT Conference and Awards aligned with the company's commitment to provide enabling platforms for innovators.

"This is done with the aim of connecting small business, big business and the private sector. It is also about bringing home-grown innovations closer to the rest of the world," he said.