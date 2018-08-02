Angola: OPM Praises Valorization of Women By Angolan Government

Dala — The vice- chairwoman of the Pan-African Women Organization (PAWO) for Southern Africa, Carolina Cerqueira, last Tuesday in Dala municipality praised the policies of the Angolan Executive aimed at enhancing, recognizing and including women in social, political and economic development of the country.

Carolina Cerqueira said so during the main event of the African Women's Day marked June 31, recognizing that Angola has been a clear example in promoting gender and equal opportunities for both men and women.

To her Angola has also made a qualitative leap in entrusting decision positions to women, calling for the need for this fight to focus on academic and professional education, to continue to assert themselves in society.

"As a result of the policies of the Angolan government, the country now has 13 women ministers, 70 MPs, a presiding judge in the court, an equal number of governors and we expect the number of women in decision-making positions to grow," She said.

On the other hand, she informed that PAWO continues to have as its mission and objectives, to ensure the political, economic and socio-cultural rights of African women through the monitoring of autonomization.

She said it was also the organization's task to ensure women's participation in decision-making in Africa, ensure access to education, health, combat physical and psychological violence, and support women's empowerment programs in member states.