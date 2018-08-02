Angola: Minister Wants to Caution Environmental Situation in Schools

Luena — Angola's minister of Environment Paula Francisco has said that a joint work plan is in the pipeline focused on a memorandum on collaboration to be signed between her sector and Education.

The minister announced this Wednesday in Luena, eastern Moxico province, adding that the move is meant to caution the environmental situation in the country's schools.

Paula Francisco told Angop, at the end of her visit to a primary school in the Tchifuchi neighborhood, outskirts of Luena, that the plan will consist of assessing schools to review the existing premises to ensure environmental education for students.

The minister regretted the growing environmental concerns within schools.

She said that the intention is to instill in the students' minds the importance of plants and animals, as well as the interest in natural resources.

"Our visit is based on what is the environmental caution to ensure sustainability in the schools," stressed Paula Francisco.

The minister decried the poor conditions in the schools where they attend the classes.

The minister was accompanied by the provincial governor of Moxico, Gonçalves Muandumba, as part of her visit to the region.