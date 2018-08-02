1 August 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Wants to Caution Environmental Situation in Schools

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luena — Angola's minister of Environment Paula Francisco has said that a joint work plan is in the pipeline focused on a memorandum on collaboration to be signed between her sector and Education.

The minister announced this Wednesday in Luena, eastern Moxico province, adding that the move is meant to caution the environmental situation in the country's schools.

Paula Francisco told Angop, at the end of her visit to a primary school in the Tchifuchi neighborhood, outskirts of Luena, that the plan will consist of assessing schools to review the existing premises to ensure environmental education for students.

The minister regretted the growing environmental concerns within schools.

She said that the intention is to instill in the students' minds the importance of plants and animals, as well as the interest in natural resources.

"Our visit is based on what is the environmental caution to ensure sustainability in the schools," stressed Paula Francisco.

The minister decried the poor conditions in the schools where they attend the classes.

The minister was accompanied by the provincial governor of Moxico, Gonçalves Muandumba, as part of her visit to the region.

Angola

President Elected Politician and Personality of 2017

The Angolan president, João Lourenço, was on Wednesday distinguished with the prize ?politician of the… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.