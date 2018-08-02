Angola: DR Congo's Kabila Expected in Angola

Luanda — The head of State of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Joseph Kabila Kabange will pay an official visit to Angola on August 2-3, at the invitation of his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço.

The visit is part of the existing relationship between the neighbouring countries and regular contacts between the two Statesmen, said a press release from the President's Civil Affairs Office.

Angola and DRC share a long common border.

Both countries enjoy good relations based on the fields of Defence and Security, Transport, Oil, Hotel and Tourism, Agriculture and Fisheries.

Angola and Congo are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and International Conference on Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), the Gulf of Guinea Commission (CGG), among other international organisations.