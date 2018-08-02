1 August 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: DR Congo's Kabila Expected in Angola

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The head of State of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Joseph Kabila Kabange will pay an official visit to Angola on August 2-3, at the invitation of his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço.

The visit is part of the existing relationship between the neighbouring countries and regular contacts between the two Statesmen, said a press release from the President's Civil Affairs Office.

Angola and DRC share a long common border.

Both countries enjoy good relations based on the fields of Defence and Security, Transport, Oil, Hotel and Tourism, Agriculture and Fisheries.

Angola and Congo are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and International Conference on Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), the Gulf of Guinea Commission (CGG), among other international organisations.

Angola

Environment Minister Lauds Supervisors' Work

The Environment minister, Paula Francisco, lauded on Tuesday in Luanda, the supervisors? work and dedication in the… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.