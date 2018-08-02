Angola: Unicef Seeks Support to Strengthen Breastfeeding in Angola

Luanda — The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) intends to help Angola join the Global Movement for Nutrition, known as SAM (Scaling Up Nutrition).

The UNICEF's intention was announced Wednesday by its representative in Angola, Abubacar Sultan, adding that the move will allow access to possible technical and financial aid.

Abubacar Sultan was speaking at the World Breastfeeding Week opening ceremony held in Kilamba Kiaxi, Luanda.

The Unicef official said that Angola's integration will also allow the country to get to know the experiences of other countries that have made progress in this area.

According to Sultan, many countries benefit from Unicef's support to develop and launch different approaches that contribute to improve breastfeeding rates and the nutritional status of children to reduce the rate of child deaths.

He also said that community awareness actions have changed the lives of many children and contributed to reduction of social norms that hinder exclusive breastfeeding until six months of age.

The official explained that children of the HIV-positive mother, who receive the antiretroviral treatment, do not have any health problem resulting from breastfeeding.

In turn, WHO representative in Angola, Hernando Aguela, said the organisation recommends exclusive breastfeeding from one hour after birth until the baby turns six months old.

After this stage, the official added, the mother can add complementary nutritious foods while breastfeeding.

The event is taking place under the motto "Foundation for Life", in recognition of the importance of breastfeeding for the future of the baby.