Angola: Health Minister Recommends Breastfeeding Promotion

Luanda — Health minister Sílvia Lutucuta called for increasing awareness of the promotion of breastfeeding in health units, in the markets and among adolescents and young people, to reverse the situation of chronic malnutrition in children under five years of age.

According to the minister, the new Mother and Child Health Notebook is a key instrument that will allow the reinforcement of breastfeeding practice, routine immunization, follow the growth and development of the child from pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum up to five years of age.

Sílvia Lutucuta, who was speaking at Kilamba Kiaxi today at the opening ceremony of the World Breastfeeding Week, said that the new Mother's Health Notebook also serves as an observatory to assess the quality of care for the mother and child.

The health official indicated that in Angola only 38 percent of children are exclusively breastfed until the age of six months, warning for the need to reverse this practice for the benefit of children.