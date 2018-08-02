1 August 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Environment Minister Lauds Supervisors' Work

Luanda — The Environment minister, Paula Francisco, lauded on Tuesday in Luanda, the supervisors? work and dedication in the combat against illegal exploitation of Angolan fauna and flora.

According to a document sent to ANGOP on Tuesday, the minister recognizes the shortage of working tools mainly of those enabling the holding of patrols, which has caused hardships in the performance of the inspectors' job.

The Environment Ministry controls 16 conservation areas such as parks, natural, integral, special and partial reserves, most of them created before the independence of the country in 1975.

