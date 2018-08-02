2 August 2018

Nigeria: FG Inaugurates National Steering Committee for Diabetes Awareness Project

Martins Ifijeh

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has inaugurated the National Steering Committee for the Diabetes Awareness and Care Project (DAC) in Abuja recently.

At the inauguration, he said the federal government was committed to safeguarding the health of Nigerians and improving diabetes care in the country.

He said: "The Non Communicable Disease Division of the Federal Ministry of Health in Collaboration with the Health Strategy and Delivery Foundation (HSDF), with the support from the World Diabetes Foundation (WDF), has embarked on this project ,which will first be implemented in two states of the country namely FCT and Imo Sates," he added .

Adewole stressed that the aim of the project was to increase diabetes awareness, improve access to care and strengthen two way referral systems for diabetes in Imo and FCT.

He pointed that "the finalisation of the National Guideline for prevention and control of diabetes in Nigeria which took place earlier this month is an integral part of this project.

"It is expected that the Guideline will ensure standardised protocol for medical care and patient self - management education to prevent acute complication and reduce the risk of long term complications among Nigerians living with the disease".

Adewole emphasised that the project was to last for three years- from 2018 to 2021, adding that part of the terms of implementing the project was for the constitution of the project to provide both oversight and guidelines as well as ensuring the terms of the implementation are adhered to.

He commended the World Diabetes Foundation and Health Strategy and Delivery Foundation for the support and efforts to ensure the project becomes a reality.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, FMOH, Mr. Abdallahi Mashi, who was represented by the Director, Public Health, Dr. Evelyn Ngige, said that the prevalence of diabetes in Nigeria was increasing with current WHO figures estimates at 3.4 per cent, while local studies carried out by researchers have figures from 3-10 per cent.

