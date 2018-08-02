Nigeria: Jos Federal High Court Adjourns NFF Case to Sept 25

The Federal High Court in Jos wednesday again adjourn the case between the Amaju Pinnick led board of the Nigeria Football Federation and challenger, Chris Giwa to September 25.

Going by the postponement, the verdict is now expected to come four days before the fresh elections into the new NFF board scheduled for September 29th in Katsina.

Despite the adjournment, the Pinnick board that is backed by FIFA is to remain in charge of Nigeria's football affairs.

A Congress of the federation is scheduled to hold in Asaba today.

The Sports Ministry had on Tuesday warned that the extra-ordinary Congress of the NFF should not hold as it would amount to a disregard of court orders backing Chris Giwa as the president of the body.

The letter dated July 30, 2018, which was signed by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Sports, Mr. Olusade Adesola, and addressed to the Secretary General of the NFF stated inter alia:

"I am to refer to your office to the suit No FHC/J/177/2014 pending before the Federal High Court Jos and the subsisting enrolled order from the same court giving recognition to Ambassador Chris Giwa as the NFF President, and restraining Mr Amaju Pinnick and all persons who were purportedly elected as members of the executive committee of the NFF on 30 September 2014 from parading themselves as legitimate executives of NFF forthwith. "Their said election having been set aside by the order of the court. The court order has not been set aside.

"You are therefore advised to suspend any action in the holding of the Congress," the statement concluded.