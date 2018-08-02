Nigeria: FG Canvasses Support From Nma On Accident Emergency Care

Martins Ifijeh

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has charged the new executive members of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to show compassion while managing emergency and accident cases in hospitals by ensuring that prompt and adequate attention is given to the victims. Ehanire gave the charge while receiving the executive members of the group led by their president, Dr. Francis Faduyile, who were on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja, recently.

Ehanire said human life was sacred and the medical profession was a divine calling, thus, health professionals, particularly medical doctors, needed to have a change of attitude towards their patients while discharging their duties.

He said, "As keepers of a profession that has to do with human existence, you need compassion, dedication, integrity and selflessness.

"As team leaders you must remember to carry others along because quality health care delivery requires the cooperation of everyone involved, success requires team work.

"I urge the new executive members to ensure better working relationship with other associations within the sector. This would stem the tide of strike actions in the sector which would consequently attract the implementation of the no- work -no pay sanction by the government.

"I assure you that the Federal Ministry of Health would continue to partner with the association and other professional bodies within the sector towards achieving a strike free and peaceful atmosphere in the sector for the betterment of Nigerians."

He said the ministry was committed to resolving every issue fundamental to improving the welfare of health professionals.

Speaking earlier, Faduyile said that there was need to ensure the release of the white paper report by the Alhaja Yayale Ahmed-led Presidential Committee on experts on Inter- Professional Relationship in the Public Health Sector, adding that it would play a vital role towards achieving peace in the health sector.

He promised that the NMA under his watch was poised to partner with the FMOH and other relevant stakeholders in the heath sector towards the delivery of quality health care to Nigerians.