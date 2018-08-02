Djibouti says it is "deeply shocked" by the statement made by Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo in his last week visit of Asmara where he called for the UN Security Council to lift sanctions on the Red Sea nation.

In statement reĺeased by the Djibouti Embassy in Mogadishu Farmaajo is accused of issuing a "historic less" statement that ignored an ongoing border dispute with Asmara.

"It is unacceptable to see our brotherly Somalia supporting Eritrea which is occupying part of our territory and still denying having Djiboutian prisoners" a statement from tbe Djibouti Embassy in Mogadishu released on Wednesday said.

"It would have been wiser for the head of state of the sister republic of Somalia to mention in his statement the border problem between the Republic of Djibouti and Eritrea and to urge the country to seek a peaceful solution to the dispute" the statement said.

Farmaajo had followed suit Ethiopia's call for the lifting of the 2009 UN sanctions on Eritrea this coming at a time when Asmara was seen to be seeking for diolomatic thaw to end its almost one decade of isoation.

Djibouti which has its troops in Somalia as part of the African Union peace keeping mission is talking tough on what it says is Somalia's diplomatic goof.

"We will not tolerate ruthless talk while our young men and women are yet here defending Somalia's stability"

On Tuesday Djibouti's Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmoud Ali Yousouf has rubbished reports that President Ismail Guelleh is set to visit Eritrea next week to thaw diplomatic relations.

"There are false rumors circulating in the social media that pdt Guelleh is going to Asmara next week" Yousouf tweeted.

"The crisis between Djibouti and Eritrea has not been resolved yet" Djibouti's top diplomat added.

Djibouti cut ties with Eritrea following border clashes at Ras Doumeira in June 2008 where 39 of its soldiers were reportedly killed and 19 taken as Prisoners of Wars.

Eritrea has denied holding Djiboutian POWs.

"Djibouti has made its position very clear at the security council the day before yesterday with regard to the border dispute with Eritrea and other pending issues and we will continue to use diplomatic channels to try and resolve this issue once and for all" Yousouf said.

"Just to set the record strait , Djibouti is not trying to swim against the stream but is asking the international community to recognize and resolve its rightful demands" Youssouf said.

The UN Security Council imposed sanctions on Eritrea in 2009 for an alleged tie with the Somalia extremist groups.