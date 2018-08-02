1 August 2018

Ghana: National Service Personnel Attend Entrepreneurial Seminar in Bolga

By Samuel Akapule

Bolgatanga — National Service Personnel drawn from the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region have attended a day's Entrepreneurship Seminar held in the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly hall in the region.

The event which was organised last week Friday by the Municipal National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) Secretariat supported by the Municipal office of NASPA was aimed at building the capacity of the personnel to establish their own enterprises instead of always relying solely on the government for jobs.

The Executive Director of the Restorative Seed Society, a social enterprise organisation based in Bolgatanga, Mr Hillary Adongo, who was the Resource Person for the occasion, took the participants through the subject matter "Starting a business with little money or no money at all", using the "Social Business Challenge Model."

He charged the participants to give deep thought to any idea they conceived in starting their businesses and to also strictly follow the outlined steps in the model to get their businesses to succeed.

A banker and entrepreneur, Mr Jackson Anagbila, also inspired the participants with his success story in business and told the service personnel that there were a lot of business opportunities out there, said what was needed was to explore the needs of the people and to kick- start.

He therefore admonished them not to depend solely on government jobs but to challenge themselves by establishing their own businesses to also employ others.

Mr Razak Dimbie, a teacher and a "Mindfulness" expert took the service personnel through how to maximise one's potential.

The Municipal Coordinator of NASPA and the Patron of the Association, Mr Korley Brown, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the resource persons for challenging the personnel unto greater works.

The executive members of the association comprise the President, Mr Michael Atadena; the Vice President , Miss Rubiatu Bundaana Tia; the Financial Secretary, Miss Charity Mmabila Nyaaba; the Secretary , Miss Judy Aminatu Atambire; the Organising Secretary , Mr John Abagna, and the Women's Commissioner , Miss Gladys Mmabila Nyaaba.

They indicated that they would encourage more of their members to come together to go into business ventures.

