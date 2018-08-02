Ghana: Dogboe Interacts With Times MD,Editor ... Leaves Monday for Maiden Defence

Ms Annan exchanges pleasantries with Paul Dogboe. Looking on are Mr. Agbenu (second right) and Isaac Dogboe Photo Seth Osabukle

WBO super bantamweight world champion, Isaac Dogboe, is set to leave on Monday for the US where he will defend the title he won barely four months ago.

Dogboe rose to prominence after overcoming a first round knockdown to stop the previously unbeaten champion, Jessie Magdaleno in the 11th round.

And on August 25, Dogboe will mount the ring at the Gila River Arena, Glendale in the USA to take on Japanese opponent, Hidenori Otake in what will be the Ghanaian's maiden title defence.

On Monday when he called on the Editor of the Ghanaian Times news paper, Mr David Agbenu, Dogboe, accompanied by his father/trainer, Paul Dogboe and a few relations, minced no words about his readiness to keep the title.

He said he was taking nothing for granted and intends to work harder to churn out an improved performance against the 31-2-3 rated Otake.

"He (Otake) is such an experienced guy that has gone so many rounds in this sport. I have to be at my very best in order to win," Isaac said.

According to his father/trainer Paul, the early departure was for the purposes of acclimatising because they were done with the hard and enduring aspect of preparations.

"We have done a lot already. Physically, Isaac is well conditioned and would be ready of the fight if it was today. We want to leave on Monday to get used to the weather."

He said Isaac was ready to dominate and unify the titles in his division and was aware of what it takes to realise that dream, hence the tight regimen the team has employed to ensure he is always in shape.

Mr Agbenu thanked Team Dogboe for the visit and cautioned them against any form of complacency and distractions.

"Remain focused on the target you have set for yourself. Don't be moved by some of the things you read or hear about yourself which are not true. As far as you are convinced that you are on track, try and ignore them and focus on your training to become a legend."

He pledged the corporation's unflinching support for the boxer, stating that, 'as a Ghanaian brand, we will do our part to project you to the international community. I wish you all the best. Go and come back with the title.'

Dogboe also interacted with the Managing Director of the Corporation, Ms Carol Annan who advised the boxer to conquer all to become a boxing legend.

"You are very young and that means with hard work and discipline, you can be with the very best in the sport. Work hard and reign for long like Azumah Nelson," Ms Annan urged.