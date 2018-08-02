Ghana: Third International Power Renewable and Electrical Expo Launched

The Third International Power Renewable and Electrical (POWERELEC) Expo has been launched in Accra.

The event slated for Thursday, September, 6 to Saturday September 8, at the Ghana International Trade Fair is expected to attract about 400 exhibitors from over 15 countries including Turkey, South Africa, South Korea, Italy, China, and France with main focus on 65 Indian companies.

The Fair is also expected to serve as the platform for other activities including the second construct Ghana Fair, the second Ghana motor show, and the second auto parts West Africa and the Ghana Mine Expo, where exhibitors in the automobile, mining and construction sectors would showcase their equipment and materials to potential clients.

The three- day fair put together by Exhibition Masters and Fair Act Exhibitions is supported by the Indian High Commission, the Ministries of Roads and Highways and Trade and Industry, the federation of Indian export organisations, the Kokompe spare parts dealers association, the national board for small scale businesses, and the Ghana-South African Business Chamber.

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Mr. Carlos Ahenkorah speaking at the launch said it's the government's desire to develop a vibrant production led economy towards creating jobs for the people.

"Every opportunity would be created to make the private sector the engine of growth to create decent jobs for the people," he added.

Mr. Ahenkorah said the government within the last few months had undertaken measures to control cost over run and maintain physical discipline to put the economy back on track.

The Minister of Works and Housing Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea said the fair would offer potential investors the opportunity to understand and appreciate the country's infrastructure challenges.

The country's affordable housing deficit he explained stands at 1.7 million and urged the private sector to partner government provide affordable housing for the people to accelerate socio-economic development.

Mr. Atta Akyea noted that projects including the construction of a world class sewerage and drainage system to solve perennial floods, redevelopment of government properties, sea defence projects, the building and relocation of government offices to Prampram in the greater Accra region would all require private sector support.

He urged prospective investors to make good use of the fair to network and learn best practices for the growth and prosperity of the country and their businesses.

The Indian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Shri Birendra Singh Yadav said the second edition of the fair held last was really successful and urged the exhibitors to 'take advantage of the government's flagship programmes to promote trade among participating countries.