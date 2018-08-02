Ghana: Total Petroleum Rewards Best Performing Transporters, Drivers

Total Petroleum Ghana has rewarded its best performing transporters and drivers for contributing to the attainment of accident-free 2017 in the transport of its wares.

At the Annual Transporter's Awards night in Accra last week, the Managing Director of Total Petroleum Ghana, Eric Fanchini, said that safety remained a core value for which the company was prepared to invest in and pursue.

"Total Petroleum Ghana did not record any road accident in 2017,"he declared.

Mr. Fanchini attributed this to the hard work and safety adherence of their transporters, drivers, staff and transport safety officers.

At the gathering, ten prizes were awarded including the Overall Transporter of the Year award which went to J. K. Ahiadome Transport Company Limited.

The Transport CEO of the year went to Mr. Ibrahim Awudu of Ibrawud Transport Company for retaining their green ICT status in the Transport Compliance Inspections audit in 2017.

Mr. Basit Abdul Rahman of Spenhaul Ghana Limited received the Best Driver Award for driving across all regions in Ghana with no violation of safety rules set out by Total Ghana.

According to Mr. Fanchini, Total Petroleum Ghana has installed dash cameras and on-board computers in its Bulk Road Vehicles (BRVs) to monitor that they complied with safety rules.

"This enables the company to monitor trucks during their journeys, better understand drivers' behaviour, secure products in transit and reinforce drivers' training requirements to improve road safety,"he explained.

Total Petroleum Ghana, he said, was the first to introduce the electronic sealing of trucks in Ghana in the year 2014 and has since improved its e-sealing system.

This new version is a testament of continuous improvement, aimed at delivering the right quality and the right quantity to our customers, he said.

The Operations Manager, Elizabeth Sotuminu added that in the company's quest to improve driver safety, it had purchased a driving simulator for road safety limited to enhance the driver training experience.

"It has also put in a web-based driving points system (DPS) to aid in monitoring good driver performance and behaviours,"she said.

Total Petroleum Ghana is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and has consistently implement high safety standards.