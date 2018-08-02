Ghana: Tackle 'Brouhaha' At Ghana School of Law - Prof Bondzi-Simpson

The Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson has called on stakeholders in the legal profession to help tackle the 'brouhaha' at the Ghana School of law.

According to the law professor, the legal profession was in dire need of human resource hence the situation must be dealt with assiduously to ensure more people could access legal education without difficulty.

Speaking at the graduation 18th congregation of the institute at the weekend, he stated that every graduate of any recognized law School in the country was capable of being absorbed into the legal space.

His call comes in the wake of an impasse between students and stakeholders in the legal space and the school of Law with regards to admission requirements into the school.

The issue has worsened following the alleged leakage of entrance examination questions last week. Prof. Bondzi-Simpson is one of many who have called for an amicable settlement of the issues.

A total of 1,523 graduate and undergraduate students from the Schools of Public Services and Governance; Business; Technology; law and Public Services and Governance graduated.

Prof. Bondzi-Simpson challenged the students to be agents of development and change in their chosen fields and to go beyond the first degree attained to further obtain a second degree and more.

Ghana's ambassador to France, Anna Bossman, who was the guest of honour, called on the students to be flexible in their career choices following observation that that most career people followed solely their course of study.

"You should never stick to one thing. Do not be rigid in your career choices. The Human being is Multidimensional, never think that your degree forces you to do what you came here for. You may miss out on great opportunities", she advised.

Ambassador Bossman cautioned graduands against the attitude of sycophancy and encouraged them to be fearless and speak true to Power.

On his part Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West - Wuogon, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko who was the Guest Speaker urged students to strive for excellence.

He reckoned that we are now competing in a global space and the only way to get ahead is to be the best in what you do.

"The trends have changed. Our competition is not among ourselves. Globalisation has caught up with us and the only way to survive is to seek personal excellence", he stressed.

Carlien Blissett, an accounting undergraduate was adjudged the best student in the degree programme while Ida Serwaa who studied MBA Finance also emerged the best student in the Graduate programme.