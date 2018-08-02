Malawi: Chilima Registers At Area 18 in Lilongwe for Malawi 2019 Polls, Says 'Basop!'

Malawian Vice-President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, who is leading a United Transformation Movement (UTM) and his wife Mary Chilima on Wednesday registered to vote in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Election at Area 18 Anglican church registration centre in Lilongwe.

The couple was happily welcomed by all the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) staff at the centre.

And when the Vice President was told that his registration process was over - within a minute- and that what remained was to come and vote on polling day, Chilima said; "Basop! Ndikudziwa ozamuvotera [I know who to vote for]," sending the staff in stitches.

Chilima has been encouraging Malawians to go and register as MEC is now in phase three of voter registration which so far has been smooth devoid of the challenges encountered in the first and second phases.

"Every Malawians of voting age should register to vote and choose a government of their choice," Chilima said.

The registration exercise is currently in Lilongwe District, where about one million voters are expected to register.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said the electoral body expects more people to register because Lilongwe is the only district covered in phase three.

Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) urged MEC to engage the public throughout phase three of the voter registration exercise currently underway in Lilongwe urban and rural.

CCJP national coordinator Boniface Chibwana observed that there are still some people who are reluctant to register because they have lost confidence in elected leaders after the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections.