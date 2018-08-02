1 August 2018

Malawi: DPP Cadets Plead 'Not Guilty' to Assault Charges

By Owen Khamula

Seven Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets who beat up fellow vendors at Lilongwe City Council offices over disagreement of market fees, have denied all the 13 charges.

The seven DPP cadets beat up fellow vendors some months ago over disagreements of market fees, and the victims sustained various degrees of injuries.

State prosecutor Cecelia Zangazanga said on Tuesday that the State was ready with the case and will parade 15 witnesses included a medical officer who treated the victims at Bwaila District Hospital and a police officer who arrested the suspects.

The chief resident magistrate has since set August 27 as to the day when the case will start after a long break as the suspects were attending the DPP convention in Blantyre.

The magistrate ordered that the suspects remain on bail.

The DPP cadets are notorious for beating up people savagely but the police are always reluctant to arrest them and the arrest of the cadet vendors came as a surprise.

In Chiradzulu, the police have arrested three guards of Chitakale Estate belonging to Mulli Brothers for shooting to death a person whom they found ferrying down trees at its Chiradzulu estate.

Police said the guards shot dead Yohane Tasowana.

