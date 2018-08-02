1 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Police Arrest Car Accessories' Thieves in Mzimba

By Zenak Matekenya- Mana

Malawi Police in Mzimba have arrested two auto-electricians after suspecting them of stealing car accessories at Mzimba Boma.

Mzimba Police Officer in- Charge, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Angello Muwanga, said police intensified investigations following complaints by car owners about theft of their car accessories such as distributors and sensors from the cars.

"We have, therefore, managed to arrest two auto electricians but I cannot divulge more details of the suspects for fear of jeopardizing our investigations," said Muwanga.

The investigations have revealed that the malpractice is being championed by some people outside Mzimba," he said.

The police officer further said the thieves mostly target Toyota Sienta and Probox vehicles, saying it is believed that their auto spare parts are scarce on the local market.

One of the car owners, Ellings Nyirenda, commended police for arresting the suspects and urged them to continue the investigations on the matter before the trend gets out of hand.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Angello Muwanga said theft of car accessories was a new trend of theft in the district.

The two suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of theft.

