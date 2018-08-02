1 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Speed Courier Launches in Lilongwe - Pledges Efficiency

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alfred Chauwa

A new courier company in the name of Speed Courier has been unveiled in Malawi's capital Lilongwe, and it has pledged that it will maximize efficiency in the delivery of its services.

The launch took place at the newly established company headquarters and later at Cross Roads Hotel.

Speaking during the launch , Speed Courier Company Director of Operations, Talha Malik, said: "The company has been established after noting that there is a big gap in terms of market needs versus market satisfaction our soul duty is to satisfy the market."

According to Malik, Speed Courier is the fastest mode of transporting all mode of goods such as pharmaceuticals, educational institutions , commercial banks and all client contracts.

Malik assured the public of safety of their goods saying the company has state of the art tracking devices for all the goods in transit.

"We track any item in transit and we operate the courier services with fast and secure logistics within Malawi.

"On top of that we are equipped with latest technology and expertise from national and international staff with affordable rates," said Malik.

The company currently has branches along Chipembere Highway opposite UDF offices in Blantyre and in Mzuzu along Mbelwa Road Nuat Arcade Shop 10.

One envelope of parcel of up to a kilogramme is pegged at K1 650.

Malawi

Priest, Cop, Clinician Among Accused Persons on Killing of Person With Albinism

A high profile murder case of 21 year old person with albinism including a Catholic priest, a medical officer and a… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.