1 August 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Is the Barrow Administration Sending the Right Signal On Reconciliation?

Two weeks ago the statement issued by the spokesperson of the government on the leaked conversion between former President Jammeh and former KMC Mayor and former Majority leader was seen as an act of subversion.

Few days ago the same spokesperson was sent to Bujinka by President Barrow to pay condolences. This has opened the door for anyone who wishes to do so to do the same without any fear of being seen as a subversive.

The example has eased any sense of alienation and fear that funeral arrangements for the ex-president's mother would be transformed into a political affair. Sometimes the desire for peaceful co-existence overrides political differences.

