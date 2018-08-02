2 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Special Provincial Official Funeral Declared for Prof Mayosi

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that a Special Provincial Official funeral will be held for top South African cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi.

The country's flag will also be flown at half mast in the Western Cape on the day of his funeral, the Presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

No further details were given but the Presidency said this would be communicated by the Western Cape Provincial government.

Meanwhile, a memorial service will be held at the University of Cape Town on Thursday afternoon.

Professor Mayosi was the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at UCT and was an A-rated National Research Foundation researcher.

His family revealed in a statement shortly after his death that he had committed suicide following a long struggle with depression. He was 51.

Source: News24

South Africa

Implats to Cut 13 000 Jobs As It Scales Down On Loss-Making Operations

Impala Platinum [JSE:IMP] said on Thursday that it was working to mitigate the risk of thousands of job losses during… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.