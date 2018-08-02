South Africa: Special Provincial Official Funeral Declared for Prof Mayosi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that a Special Provincial Official funeral will be held for top South African cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi.

The country's flag will also be flown at half mast in the Western Cape on the day of his funeral, the Presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

No further details were given but the Presidency said this would be communicated by the Western Cape Provincial government.

Meanwhile, a memorial service will be held at the University of Cape Town on Thursday afternoon.

Professor Mayosi was the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at UCT and was an A-rated National Research Foundation researcher.

His family revealed in a statement shortly after his death that he had committed suicide following a long struggle with depression. He was 51.

