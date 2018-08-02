Rwandans Share Views on What Next Parliament Should Prioritise

In September, Rwandans will vote for Members of Parliament who include, 53 directly elected MPs, 24 women representatives, 2 youth MPs and one representative for persons with disability.

Different people have shared their views about what the incoming parliament should focus on and advocate for to ensure the sustainability of the progress the country has made so far.

Jean Baptiste Mfashwanayo, a motorcyclist from Karongi District

So far, the current parliament has done some great work. The next one should advocate for better infrastructure like roads and electricity in rural areas. There are some rural villages that still need to be developed. People are happy with the progress.

Innocent Ndahayo, from Ruhango,

The incoming parliament should put more effort in focusing on the youth as the future strength to the country.

Though the country is progressing rapidly, youth should not be left behind. For instance, at my homeland in Ruhanga District, to build a house according to the master plan, is very expensive and they should advocate for the youths who cannot afford such modern houses.

The next parliament should also advocate for projects that cater for illiterate people.

Prosper Rugeruza, a farmer from Kayonza district

The current parliament has served well. The next should put more efforts in the education sector, fighting drug abuse and gender violence, and teaching the young generation the Rwandan culture.

Melicianne Nyiransengiyumva, a vendor

The next parliament should promote programmes that support women who are involved in small businesses, such as vending fruit and vegetables. They need government aid to expand their businesses.

If they advocate for all people in such small businesses to get special places where they can sell their products, this will improve their welfare and develop their families.

Marie Claire Umuhoza, Student

The next parliament should emphasise on quality education. The education system should be harmonised and strengthened to equip the youth with the necessary skills to deal with the country's current and future problems

The economic growth the country targets will not be achieved unless quality education is delivered. I think we cannot, as Africans, build economic success on outdated education systems.

Bienvenue Nkunda, a business man

The next parliament should put more efforts in the sustainability of education and advocate for supporting young talented people to make them more independent. They should also focus on the health sector to reduce non-communicable diseases like blood pressure, diabetes among others. They should also work to ensure children are well nurtured.

Theogene Bizimana, a security guard

The current parliament has done an amazing job and the next one should focus on the job creation, and supporting the youth in their projects.

I am very confident that the next parliament has a plan and they will surely put it in practice and help many people, especially the youth. We expect a lot from them.