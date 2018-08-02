2 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: We Signed Alikiba Because He is a 'Lethal Striker', Coastal Union Coach Says

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thomas Matiko

Coastal Union coach Juma Mgunda has dismissed claims that the club merely signed bongo flava star Alikiba as a publicity stunt, describing the musician as a lethal striker.

According to the club, the Aje hitmaker, who is currently riding high with his latest single, Mvumo wa Radi, has penned a one-year deal to don the club's jersey in the new season of the Vodacom Premier League which kicks off on August 22.

Some stakeholders in Tanzanian still maintain that the signing of Alikiba was more of a commercial move for the club that targets to increase its popularity via the singer's fame.

However, according to the club coach, drafting Alikiba into the team as a forward is a serious move aimed at ensuring the team has a lethal strike force.

"I know Alikiba very well. I know how he plays. I want to tell everyone doubting that I'm a football coach and not a music teacher. I signed him because of his athleticism and ability to play football and not because he can sing," said coach Juma.

The club is making a return to Tanzania's top flight league after spending a year in the second tier league following their relegation in the 2016/17 season.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.