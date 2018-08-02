Kenya: We Signed Alikiba Because He is a 'Lethal Striker', Coastal Union Coach Says

Coastal Union coach Juma Mgunda has dismissed claims that the club merely signed bongo flava star Alikiba as a publicity stunt, describing the musician as a lethal striker.

According to the club, the Aje hitmaker, who is currently riding high with his latest single, Mvumo wa Radi, has penned a one-year deal to don the club's jersey in the new season of the Vodacom Premier League which kicks off on August 22.

Some stakeholders in Tanzanian still maintain that the signing of Alikiba was more of a commercial move for the club that targets to increase its popularity via the singer's fame.

However, according to the club coach, drafting Alikiba into the team as a forward is a serious move aimed at ensuring the team has a lethal strike force.

"I know Alikiba very well. I know how he plays. I want to tell everyone doubting that I'm a football coach and not a music teacher. I signed him because of his athleticism and ability to play football and not because he can sing," said coach Juma.

The club is making a return to Tanzania's top flight league after spending a year in the second tier league following their relegation in the 2016/17 season.