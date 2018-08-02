Kenya: Ciru Muruiki Quits K24 Less Than a Year After Joining the TV Station

TV host Ciru Muruiki has left K24 after hosting the TV station's Alfajiri show for just eight months.

The former contributor on NTV's The Trend took to social media on Wednesday to announce that she is leaving the Kijabe Street based media house without revealing where next destination.

But from the tone of the tweet, she seemed quite excited and rearing to undertake what she termed as "the next chapter."

Very honoured to have worked on #K24Alfajiri with the most incredible team, and the best co-hosts a girl could ask for. @iamjeffmote and @SerahTeshna keep killing this morning TV game! @K24Tv thank you for believing in me. To the next chapter!

-- Ciru Muriuki ツ (@CiruMuriuki) August 1, 2018

Muriuki has been hosting the morning show on K24 alongside Jeff Mote and Serah Teshna.

Muriuki, who describes herself as an introvert, said in an earlier interview with the Daily Nation that she stayed with The Trend after she had a conversation with the former host Larry Madowo, whom she described as a good friend.

"It wasn't a hard decision to make and I didn't have to do any soul searching. It's also really good for my brand because there are a lot of opportunities that have come my way because of it. I have to be pragmatic about things," she said back then.