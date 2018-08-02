Kenya: Simba Club Official Drop Leopards and Pick Asante Kokoto for Friendly

AFC Leopards' participation in the annual Simba Day Cup in Tanzania has been hit by controversy.

This after the media officer of Tanzanian club Simba, Sunday Haji Manara, announced that the club will face Ghana's Asante Kotoko in a high profile friendly match on August 8.

This announcement however contradicts an earlier one by the same club official who stated on Monday that Simba will be squaring it out against Rodolfo Zapata's charges at about the same time they will be facing the Ghanaian outfit.

"On that day, Simba will play a giant club from this continent, a popular and seasoned side with a rich history in African football, the biggest club in West Africa," Manara at a press briefing.

He then challenged his audience with a question.

"Who can tell me which club I am talking about? Whoever gets it right, I will gift him with Tsh10,000 (about Sh440)."

The official then reached out to his hind pocket and fetches a Sh10,000 note. He then responds while picking out on someone from the audience dressed in a white shirt.

"Yes, it is Asante Kotoko from Ghana. Please come for your money," he says and hands out the cash to the lucky man.

HONOUR INVITATION

Nairobi News understands Simba officials have replaced Leopards with Kotoko after backlash from fans who indicated that Leopards might not offer the hosts much competition.

Simba last played Leopards in this tournament in 2016, with the hosts coming out comfortable 4-0 victors.

However, while speaking to Soka on Wednesday, Leopards secretary Oscar Igaida maintained that the plans are underway for the team to head to Dar es Salaam for a date with the Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

"Yes. We will be honouring our invitation for the Simba Day celebrations where we are set to play them on August 8 before returning home on August 9," said Igaida.

And in a corresponding statement posted on the club's official website, the Leopards confirmed that a contingent of 25 was expected to travel to Dar es Salaam.

Simba Day is an annual celebration day by the Tanzanian giants and is normally used as the official day to unveil new players, award outstanding ones and play a friendly game against an invited club.