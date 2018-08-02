Nigeria: Iheanacho Scores Again for Leicester City in Pre-Season

Nigerian forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, was again on the scorers' sheet yesterday with his second goal in two games for Leicester City in a pre-season game.

The Super Eagles player yesterday scored Leicester City's only goal in the 1-1 draw with Valencia at the King Power Stadium, four days after netting in the 2-1 defeat to Udinese.

Iheanacho opened scoring in the 11th minute, lashing home from close range with a first time shot, but Daniel Parejo pulled the Spanish visitors level seven minutes later.

The former Manchester City forward compatriot at the Foxes, Wilfred Ndidi was also in the starting line-up and both were taken off at half-time as boss Claude Puel made four changes.

Nigeria's other star at Leicester, Ahmed Musa, who featured on Saturday against Udinese, was not involved on Wednesday night as speculation grew over his impending transfer.

Also yesterday, another Super Eagles forward, Victor Moses was a 63rd minute substitute for Pedro.

The Nigeria star playing in an advanced role as Chelsea lost 6-5 on penalties to London rivals Arsenal after a 1-1 regulation time draw in their International Champions Cup clash in Dublin.

Antonio Rudiger scored the first goal of the match in the sixth minute with a header but Chelsea missed a great chance to pull further away as Alvaro Morata's penalty was saved by Petr Cech in the 15th minute.

The Blues paid for the miss as Alexandre Lacazette equalised for the Gunners in the third minute of second-half added time.

Incidentally, another Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi, was also a 63rd minute substitute for Arsenal youngster Emile Smith-Rowe.

Iwobi came close to a late equaliser for Arsenal but his effort from Callum Chambers' cross was saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Marcin Bulka in the 85th minute before Lavazette's late, late intervention meant the match would go into penalties.

Both Moses and Iwobi scored their penalties but Cech saved Ruben Loftus-Cheek's kick to give the Gunners a sudden death win.