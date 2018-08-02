Nigeria: Wellahealth Partners 1,000 Community Pharmacies On Rapid Malaria Care

Abuja — The WellaHealth has introduced an innovative service that provides rapid malaria care service to the public at an affordable rate in partnership to almost 1,000 community pharmacies in Nigeria.

In a bid to improve the reach of quality malaria care across the country, the health technology startup will collaborate with Advantage Health Africa to provide greater access to rapid malaria testing in local community pharmacies.

The Founder, WellaHealth, Dr. Ikpeme Neto, in a statement said with this partnership, people can get their malaria test and drugs more conveniently at the over 700 community pharmacies in the retail pharmacy network project managed by Advantage Health Africa.

Neto said Wellahealth aims to bring this service to within 10 minutes of every Nigerian to enable better malaria care and a healthy population.

He said the service can be booked via their website:www.wellahealth.com or via whatsapp, twitter or SMS and also accessible without the need of a valid data subscription via facebook's free basics platform.

"Following bookings, the service is delivered and mobile based follow up then ensures recovery from malaria or onward referral when needed. The service is covered by a number of health maintenance organisations and it is also very affordable for direct out of payment options.

"We recently signed a new partnership that sees us expand into almost 1,000 community pharmacies across Nigeria bringing us closer to our goal of bringing every Nigerian to within 10 minutes of a rapid malaria test via our rapid malaria care service. This service allows instant malaria testing and treatment conveniently using technology," he said.

Neto noted that the partnership enables the general public have quicker access to quality malaria testing and drugs at their convenience anywhere in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the CEOs of Advantage Health Africa, Abimbola Adebakin and Wellahealth agree that technology innovations were central ingredients required to harness growth in the health sector.

"The collaboration between our firms is an innovation that will bring growth to the health sector", Adebakin said.

WellaHealth is a health technology platform that provides software and logistic support to community pharmacies to help them better manage their clients and provide value added community based services to improve access to quality health care.