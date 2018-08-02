Nigeria: Glory Seeking Falconets to Arrive France Thursday

Nigeria's Under-20 women national football team, Falconets, will fly into France today for this year's FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup finals, taking place between August 5th and August 24th in the Brittany region of that country.

According to the itinerary of the team released wednesday by the NFF, the Coach Christopher Danjuma wards will be hoping to end the hoodoo of an elusive international crown.

The team was camped in Tirol, Austria for two weeks to finalise preparations for the tournament that gets under way proper from August 5.

Nigeria will play Germany, Haiti and China in group D as they bid to go a step further than 2010 and 2014 when they reached the finals.

Coach Danjuma named three goalkeepers, eight defenders, five midfielders and five strikers in his 21 players squad for the competition.

Opening game for the Falconets is against Germany at the Stade Marville in Saint-Malo.

Meanwhile, all the 32 matches of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup are to be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv and across SuperSport's online and digital platforms.

The biannual tournament will give hosts France an opportunity to celebrate a second world football title in the space of two months, following the men's victory in Russia last month. The feat has only been achieved by Germany in 2014 when the senior male team won the FIFA World Cup in Brazil and went ahead to add the Women's Under-20 World Cup months later.

Home advantage and a runner-up finish in the last edition of the tournament make the French team, Les Bleuettes, genuine title contenders.

Once again, Africa's hopes rest with Nigeria and Ghana. The Falconets and Black Princesses have been Africa's representatives in the last four tournaments with the Falconets finishing as runners-up twice in 2010 and 2014.

The pay TV channel said that the tournament's kick off game between Mexico and Brazil on Sunday August 5 at 12:15pm will be broadcast live on SuperSport 10 (DStv), SuperSport Select 1(GOtv).