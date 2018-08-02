Ethiopia: Why Historic Church Unity Helps Unify Ethiopia

analysis

Ethiopian depiction of Jesus' crucifiction

Following Prime Minster Dr. Abiy Ahmed's call, the leaders of the separated synods of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church (EOTC) at home and abroad agreed to end an almost three decades of separation. Consequently, in a recent meeting, the EOTC Holy Synod based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, lifted the excommunication of members of the Holy Synod based in the United States which was instituted soon after the fourth Patriarch Abune Merkorios left the country some three decades ago. But why is this move so important for the country beyond the faithful?

According to the article by Brendan Pringle, Ethiopia: The First Christian Nation? Ethiopia is the second country historically, following only Armenia, to have officially proclaimed Christianity as state religion (in 333 AD).

On the contrary, others argue on account of biblical references that the country may have been the first. In fact, the earliest reference to the introduction of Christianity to Ethiopia is in the New Testament when Philip the Evangelist converted an Ethiopian court official in the first century A.D.

Ever since, Christianity has played a major role in shaping the culture, tradition and history of Ethiopia. As one of the world's ancient civilizations, its historical development has been conspicuously intertwined with Christianity.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church has also had a significant presence in Jerusalem for more than 1,500 years, chronicled by historians acknowledging the existence of Ethiopian monasteries in the Holy City.

As such, the Christian faith has been deeply rooted in Ethiopia since Biblical times. Yet the legal foundation of Ethiopia, as recorded in the Kebre Negest (The Glory of Kings), is also linked with the introduction of Judaism to this ancient land by means of two historical occurrences: ―The birth of Menilek, Son of Solomon, King of Israel and the Queen of Sheba of Ethiopia (970-33 B.C.) and the Ark of the Covenant which was brought to Axum from Jerusalem by the Levites (946B.C), according to the EOTC.

The Axsumite Kingdom, the forerunner to modern day Ethiopia, accepted Christianity around 328 A.D. under King Ezana, who ruled the powerful kingdom in northern Ethiopia from 313-339 A.D.

Toward the end of the 5th century, Ethiopia's Christian tradition was further enriched by the coming of nine monks from Syria who were credited for bringing monasticism to Ethiopia and making their mark in the translation of the Scriptures into Geez, the liturgical language that the EOTC uses in most of its services even to this day.

At the same time, many historical events have shaped and influenced the EOTC, starting in the time of the New Testament. The church joined the Coptic Church in repudiating the Christological proclamation decreed by the Council of Chalcedon in 451 A.D., which validated that the Human and Divine natures of Jesus Christ were equally present in one person, not combined as one.

However, this two-nature doctrine, followed by the Roman and Eastern Orthodox churches, was in conflict with the belief held by the Coptic and Ethiopian Orthodox churches, also known as Non-Chalecedonian or Oriental Orthodox churches, on the Incarnation of Christ.

The latter adheres to the single-nature doctrine, holding that Christ had only one nature, which was a complete union of the Human and the Divine, and which could not be divided or separated. According to the Oriental Orthodox churches, Jesus Christ did everything as both Man and God, but the Roman and Eastern Orthodox churches advance a doctrine that He did some things as Man while doing other things as God as retrieved from Britannica Online Encyclopedia 2012.

Currently, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, (Tewahedo means 'being made one' and used in reference to the Orthodox belief in the one perfectly unified Nature of Christ), is the largest of the Oriental Orthodox Christian churches. It is also one of the few pre-colonial Christian churches in Africa.

The Oriental Orthodox churches includes the Egyptian Coptic Orthodox, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo, the Syriac Orthodox referred to as "Jacobite", the Armenian Apostolic, the Eritrean Orthodox (Separated in 1991 from the EOTC upon Eretria's independence from Ethiopia), and the Malankara (Indian) Orthodox churches, are in a spiritual union, sharing the common belief on the Biblical mystery of Incarnation.

However, the historical legacy and theology of the EOTC tradition has its own unique features that separate the Church's practices and rituals from those of its sister churches. For example, many practices related to ancient Judaism such as veneration for a representation of the Ark of the Covenant in every church are unique to the Ethiopian Church.

On the altar of the Ethiopian churches there is a miniature facsimile of the Tabot, one of the tablets of the Ark of the Covenant, which Ethiopians believe is preserved in their country.

According to the African Social Review, The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) has been expanded considerably during the last two decades throughout the globe in the midst of turbulence caused by the division within the Patriarchate.

The split within the Church into two Holy Synods--one in the hinterland and the other in exile in North America--were setting apart some of the major social, political and economic dynamics that contributed to both the division and expansion.

The schism within the Diaspora EOTCs had also been manifested into three; the one affiliated with the exiled Synod, the one affiliated with the Home Synod and the neutral one.

Last week, the two Synods have come to be united with efforts and commitment of the new reformer Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed during his visit to the US.

With an agreement that installed His Holiness Abune Merkorios (IV) Patriarch of Ethiopia to the spiritual Patriarch and His Holiness Abuna Mathias (VI) Patriarch of Ethiopia to handle administrative tasks with the same status, the reconciliation held in Northern America has concluded yesterday with various programs that manifest the greatness of the Holy Church and the Holy Synod.

EOTC Synod administrator His Holiness Abuna Dioskorios stated that starting from the welcoming ceremony for His Holiness Abuna Merkorios at Bole Int'l Airport early in the morning; the program would be followed by spiritual programs at the Holy Trinity Cathedral and lasts in the public gathering at Millennium Hall in the presence of religious leaders, high government officials, and the faithful across the country.

His Holiness Abuna Dioskorios also expressed that the reunion will help to strengthen the unity of the Holy Synod, faithful, and Ethiopians as the church has a special role in shaping the history of the country.

Abuna Dioskorios acknowledged PM Abiy Ahmed (PhD) for his commitment in reuniting the two Synods. "The Church will always remember Dr. Abiy for his great role in the reconciliation process."

BY HAFTU GEBREZGABIHER

Film industry for better health care

In recent times, globally, the role of the film industry in the health sector, particularly in the promotion of health related issues to improve the awareness of the society, has increased significantly.

In Ethiopia, this had not been the case for long as the culture of working in collaboration by different sector actors for the same cause has not yet developed. But, from time to time, it is showing improvement.

Recently, artists in the industry have held discussions with health professionals and the Ministry of Health about how to work together to utilize the outputs of the film industry and raise the awareness of the general public about important health related issues.

According to Dr.Amir Aman Minster of Health, artists and health professionals have mutual interest. Both are working to improve the wellbeing of the society and make sure that people live a happy life. They are for the same cause and are interdependent. "We should develop the culture of working together to become effective and to enable teach the community," he said.

In the previous discussion, as to him, the professionals from the two sectors held discussions about how to support each other. This is particularly true that they agreed at that time that health professionals should provide professional support especially when filmmakers produce films about health related issues, he added.

Dr. Gemechis Mamo President at Ethiopian Health Association said that "art has the power to heal and one of the main objectives of the health sector is to heal, he said.

In practice, movies should reflect the existing problems of the society; he said adding, "So far, we have not effectively used artists to promote health related issues. Artists also do not ask for professional advice from health professionals when they make films about health related issues."

Artists have to make sure that their art works do not have negative impacts on the society. Because art has the power to change the society's attitude negatively or positively. So, understanding the role of art in the creation of peaceful environment and healthy society is important, he said.

Solomon Bogale, an Actor, also said "in Ethiopia, we have not developed the culture of acknowledging each other's works or professions. We tend to magnify mistakes than successes. We should develop as a culture the habit of recognizing those who have positive influence on the society."

Mesfine Getachew Director and Actor said on his part, in other countries, art are widely used in promoting health care in various aspects and brought about various results. Through joint works, artists and health professionals can inspire their community to effect positive change in health care services.

In Ethiopia in recent years, there has been a growing understanding of the impact arts can have on community health and wellbeing. And engaging in the arts can promote prevention of disease and build wellbeing through promotional activities, he said. The arts can improve healthcare environments and benefit staff maintenance and professional development, he added.

Mekdes Tsegaye , producer and actor, there are many different ways in which this work is described (arts in health, arts for health, arts and health, etc) but essentially they are all about the impact that active engagement of artists have on the improved health and wellbeing of individuals and communities.

As the collaborative works have been growing from time to time, so do understanding and measuring the impact. There are now a number of academics around the country (and world) investigating the impact that the arts have on health, she said.

Increasing the interest of art in the wider dimensions of health is become growing compared with the previous time. "But it is not enough; we can work more than this."

The minister said the arts can play a positive role in the health sector through raising awareness, intervention and providing opportunities for communities to actively participate in health care services.

Solomon said, to some extent the film industry has helped to tackling problems related to trauma, faith and spirituality, homelessness, immigration, war, and community violence.

At the event, the health professionals said artists make mistakes in their works regarding health related issues due to lack of awareness about medical terms or health techniques. Hence they should first acquire the appropriate information from health professionals.

Filmmakers also noted that in some hospitals, it is difficult to find doctors and health professionals who are willing to take part in such initiatives and this should be improved.

Dr. Gemechis added both actors in the two sectors have a responsibility to teach the community through working cooperatively to create healthy community. The aim of artists and health professional work is to create peaceful environment and healthy society by working in cooperation, he stressed.

The discussions mainly focused on initiating positive changes in the community, improve the physical environment, create opportunities for social connectedness, develop skills to enhance resilience and recovery, promote community and social inclusion, reduce stigma, and encourage empathy.

The professionals from both sectors agreed to form a joint committee to lead future collaborative activities that aim at improving the health situations of the community.