Ethiopia: PM Abiy's Fruitful Reform-Centered Trip, Discussion With Diaspora

Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed left Addis Ababa last Thursday to the USA for unofficial visit aiming at bringing about national censuses and strengthening unity within the Diaspora.

According to Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister's office Fitsum Arega, in the events at the US cities of Washington DC, Los Angeles and Minneapolis, Abiy held fruitful reform centered discussions on various timely national, political, social, economic, religious, and ethnic issues of significance with the Diaspora community in North America.

In the three cities, large number of Ethiopian Diaspora with diverse ethnic and religious background and political affiliation took part in the events actively and constructively.

According to various media outlets, earlier, the premier met with religious leaders and took part in the peace and reconciliation event between the exiled Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church and the Synod in Ethiopia during his visit to Washington DC. Following his call, the Church fathers agreed to end the 30 year old schism.

Abiy addressed a gathering of Ethiopian North American Muslim Foundation (BADR) in US, Virginia. In his remark, he said the ideals of love, forgiveness and reconciliation provide a true foundation for peaceful, democratic and prosperous Ethiopia.

At his meeting in Washington DC, where he addressed a political consortium bringing together over 24 US-based Ethiopian political parties, the PM underscored the importance of dialogue and the "need for working to the best interest of our nation".

Abiy also met with Vice President of the US Mike Pence at the White House. The Vice President reaffirmed the United States' longstanding partnership with the people of Ethiopia and applauded the historic reform efforts by the PM, including improving respect for human rights, reforming the business environment, and making peace with Eritrea.

The Vice President encouraged continued Ethiopian leadership in resolving regional conflicts in the Horn of Africa, as well as strengthening US-Ethiopia trade and investment.

The two leaders underscored their countries' shared values and their commitment to building an even stronger partnership in the days ahead as noted Ethiopian embassy in US.

Abiy also met with the president of the World Bank, Jim Yong Kim who said, "We endorse the reforms being taken and we support your efforts."

The two discussed a range of issues including future of disruptive technology, human capital, sustainable debt financing and risk of debt distress. Dr. Kim said the World Bank is "ready to provide robust support to Ethiopia".

In his meeting with Christine Lagarde Managing Director of IMF in her HQ Washington DC, PM Abiy had productive discussion about IMF's support for Ethiopia's reform plan and priorities.

The theme of the visit and PM's engagement with the Diaspora was 'Break the wall and build the bridge'. The premier called on Ethiopian Diasporas living in Washington for unity. Speaking to a huge gathering of Ethiopian Diaspora, he said, "Let us break the wall, and let us build the bridge. Let us build unified Ethiopia and community."

The premier also said, "let us looks inward and pick better from our history and social value and join for common purpose and built a just society."

Hailing the Diasporas members as "global ambassadors" of the country, Abiy stressed that: "We come to you not because of our immediate needs. It's because you are integral to our identity, our renewal, our democracy, our growth."

The Los Angeles event also brought together over 25,000 Ethiopians, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Abiy was greeted with cheers from the crowd at Galen Center.

In the last leg of his US tour, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was in Minnesota on Monday where he held a meeting with Ethiopians announced the opening of the Ethiopian consular office in Minnesota.

The Mayor of Washington, DC, declared July 28 as "Ethiopia Day in DC" during the visit by the Ethiopian leader, while July 29 was declared Ethiopia Day in Los Angeles.