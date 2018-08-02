2 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Eritrea: Govt Working for Restoration of Friendly Relations Between Djibouti, Eritrea

By Haftu Gebrezgabiher

ADDIS ABABA--In the spirit to effectively bringing the countries of the East African region together to work for peace and regional cooperation in all areas much better than hitherto, Ethiopia is trying to contribute towards the restoration of friendly relations between Djibouti and Eritrea, so said Ethiopian Ambassador to the UN Tekeda Alemu.

Ambassador Tekeda said that the Djiboutian Foreign Minister was in Addis Ababa last week to deliver the message of President Guelleh to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and he was able to conduct very productive and useful discussions, both with the Prime Minister and his counterpart, he added.

"The breakthrough for peace achieved between Ethiopia and Eritrea is no doubt something to be celebrated. It is Ethiopia's conviction that this welcome development is not meant to be limited to the relations between the two countries."

All this is the result of the rapprochement between Ethiopia and Eritrea which would have been thought to be inconceivable only a few months ago.

The improved relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea seem to have facilitated the restoration of the friendly relations between Eritrea and Somalia as became evident when the President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmajo), paid a state visit to Eritrea a few days ago. The Security Council must appreciate the significance of this development for the security of the region, according to Tekeda.

The Security Council Tuesday received the 120 day's briefing by the Chair of the Somalia-Eritrea Sanctions Committee, including the outcome of his recent visit to the region which took him to Djibouti, Somalia and Ethiopia.

What was once considered impossible has been made possible thanks to the courageous and bold steps taken by the leadership of the two countries, he added.

Ethiopia has been committed and expressed its readiness to do whatever is necessary to contribute to the peace and security in the region.

Ambassador Tekeda expressed Ethiopia's readiness to working closely with the UNSC in the coming months towards sustaining this remarkable achievement which has enormous implications for the peace and prosperity of the Horn of Africa and even beyond.

