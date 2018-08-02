Ethiopians Officially Tearing Down Wall of Division - Premier

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopians across the globe have started to tear down the lingering wall of division and wipe out what remains of the wall to build a new bridge of unity.

In a televised speech yesterday following his return ending unofficial visit to the US to discuss with the Diaspora on current development at home, the Premier said, "The next responsibility of Ethiopians is building a strong bridge whose construction they have already started. And all Ethiopians have the responsibility to realize the ongoing efforts."

Abune Merkorios, the 4th Patriarch of Ethiopian Orthodox Church has laid the first stone to build the bridge, he said. And it is the responsibility of all citizens to narrow differences and strengthen unity.

Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church has completely broken the wall that divided it for long. The unity of the Church is the pride and source of happiness of all Ethiopians including followers of other religious, he stated.

The North American visit was successful and touched the hearts of many Ethiopians in several ways. "The Diaspora showed us love and demonstrated their readiness to tear down the wall and build the bridge of unity," he said.

"Through their love they showed me, the Ethiopian Diaspora made me to shoulder huge responsibility."

"We have also reached agreement with Patriotic Ginbot 7 so that they come to their country to engage in peaceful political struggle," he said adding activists such as Jawar Mohammed and Tamegn Beyene who were previously known for opposing the government have shown interests to come to Ethiopia in the very near future to participate in building the new bridge of unity.

In this regard, the Premier said, his trip to the US is successful especially in creating national consensus among the previously divided Ethiopians.