Ethiopia: Should Academic Education and Politics Mix?

opinion

No wonder this is a highly debatable issue both in the academia and political circles. As the polemics and the jigsaw puzzle rage every now and then, there are well informed protagonists for both. In the first place as both are forms of institutional social consciousness and also forms of knowledge, it would be very difficult to imagine a virtual Chinese wall between the two.

For instance, we have political science as a form of social science dealing with issues of human political life and beyond. Politics or political struggle is about power but political science is a form of knowledge and not about seeking power as opposed to politics.

But still there is what we call political education which is in most cases institutionalized by politicians who wish to train their candidates to contest for power or to promote a certain types of political ideology. Politicians are not necessarily trained in the academia while political scientists should undergo some years of compulsory academic trainings.

Some vehemently assert that education can never be free from politics and political ideology. There is half truth in this but over generalization could be wrong.

Politics is not something that is conducted in the blind primarily because politicians also need education and knowledge to effectively pursue their political objectives and their pursuit for power. However, politicians are not born but are products of a society at a specific level of development.

There is nothing wrong in teaching or orienting students about the political conditions of their country as they have a constitutional right to know about the political developments in their country. The problem comes up when political organizations use universities and higher institutes of learning to recruit new members and to disseminate their ideological views.

Political polemics among members of various political parties in campuses often result in undesirable consequences that adversely affect academic atmosphere and the freedom thereof.

In Ethiopia there are 45 public universities which are built in various regions and zones of the country. These universities have often suffered from the effects of local political turmoil which often take various forms of ethnic based strife among university students seriously affecting the peaceful academic atmosphere in these universities.

Public universities are of course funded by the government and they are managed in accordance to government administrative and financial regulations. The Ministry of Education is responsible to ensure the normal and smooth functioning of these universities according to the law and charters of the universities. This however cannot authorize it to enforce the political diktat of any political organization including that of the ruling party.

Let us not make a mistake here. Academic freedom does not in any manner mean that universities, public or private, are excluded from the universal provisions of the constitution and other normative laws which are applicable to all as citizens. On the other hand, politicians are not trained in universities to become politicians as this invariably depends upon the whims and desires of each individual who makes his/her own decisions.

The irony is that Ethiopian institutes of higher learning were the pioneering in igniting political struggle and need for complete change in the political spectrum of the country. With the establishment of the University College in 1950 and its consequent development into the Haile Selassie First University in 1961, a series of political discussions and debates have been conducted while student's publications like News and Views used to come up with news with political overtone.

In the Diaspora Ethiopian student unions publications in Europe like Challenge and Combat in the US dwelt upon major political issues of those days and in Ethiopia the HSIU and the colleges under it became centers of political movements which called for land to the tiller and the downfall of the feudal aristocracy.

Ever since those days, Ethiopian public universities and colleges have never been immune from political and ideological debates and consequent movements. Suffice it to mention the nature of student movements in 1973 and the later years.

Prior to 1991, the Ethiopian higher institutes of learning were always plagued with political groupings and ideologies which were in almost all cases pushed in by political parties and through formal government intervention in curriculum development and formulation of an academic ideology which seriously affected the promotion of academic freedom.

Academic and political institutions have two different and sometimes polarized objectives. The top priority of the latter is imparting knowledge while the latter is concerned with political power.

Again there should be a distinction between government ownership, supportive and capacity building initiatives and promotion of party politics by either the ruling party or other parties that are labeled as competitors. Universities and any other institution of learning including schools are not expected to be centers of ideological struggle or political polemics of any type.

Regrettably enough, the academic atmosphere in some of the most prominent as well as those recently commissioned universities have time and again been disrupted by ethnic based hate politics that had far reaching consequences on the normal running of the concerned academic institutions.

One thing is very clear. Academic freedom is meant to be free and fair exercise of academic and research activities that are expected to boost the comprehensive development of this country. Political parties may have or at least could have their own ideological schools in which they can train their functionaries and cadres who pursue the political objectives of the parties. Academic institutions be it public or private however are expected to be apolitical and democratic.

Ethiopian public universities are chartered institutions that enjoy the necessary freedom to exercise the lofty goals for which they are established. They have more overarching goals and objectives that would have positive impacts throughout the history of this country by regularly producing generations of intellectuals with diverse knowlege who have been shaping and will continue to shape the history and future destiny of this country.

In a developing country like Ethiopia, peoples of all kinds of background purposefully or accidentally cross over to politics from their normal academic or professional career. In Ethiopia, Some of our famous politicians were medical professionals, civil engineers, hydrologists, chemical engineers, economists. They were forced by the circumstances they face or observe in the country to abandon the professions they have pursued for the most part of their life. It is difficult to conclude that they were successful in their pursuit of politics. Others who were less enthusiastic about various fields of knowledge seem to do better in politics.

In Ethiopia many got into politics not only to gain power but also expecting a better livelihood. Thousands also paid sacrifices in the lives wishing a better life for the peoples of this country.

Here it is also very important to avoid a possible mix-up between civic education and political education. Civic education is provided for all who wish to pursue their education to remain cognizant of civil rights and obligations but the objective of political education is concerned only with parties and their supporters who pursue a political ideology of their choice.

Therefore, although knowledge and skills are very important for politicians both do not perfectly mix because academicians are not necessarily convinced politicians.