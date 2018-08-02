2 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Morogoro RC Hails Local Firm for Boosting Agriculture

By Correspondent in Morogoro

A TANZANIAN Company, Petrobena East Africa has been praised for investing in input distribution network and availing training on the best use of fertilizer and other inputs in Morogoro, saying it was playing a crucial role in agricultural development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a Fertilizer Distribution depot, the Morogoro Regional Commissioner (RC), Kebwe Stephen Kebwe, said he will give all his cooperation to ensure that they create a robust fertilizer distribution centre in the region.

The RC said the government alone cannot manage to turn around agriculture without major involvement of the robust private sector, which he said was at the centre stage of agricultural development.

"Petrobena welcome to Morogoro the agricultural region, we are glad to see young players like you taking up the challenge to unlock the agricultural hurdles in the region," the regional Commissioner said.

On the request by the Petrobena East Africa for more land to construct a more expansive training centre and establish demonstration farms, the RC ordered the Acting Regional Administrative Officer, Mr Ernest Mkongo to ensure that the land was provided for the purpose.

The Patrobena East Africa Managing Director Mr Peter Komalilwa said they were planning to train more than 700 extension officers, fertilizer distributors and groups of farmers (AMCOS) on the best use of fertilizers.

"It is my optimism that training of those officers will have more impacts in the agriculture sector which stands a better chance to support the industrialisation drive championed by President John Pombe Magufuli," he said.

Mr Komalilwa said good distribution network of fertilizers to farmers would stimulate the sector's growth and that Petrobena was ready and committed to play its role for the betterment of the country.

"We are confident that the fifth phase government under the stewardship of President Magufuli wants transformation in the agriculture sector and we at Petrobena are lined up to accomplish the set goal," he said.

The training also saw the attendance of senior officials from Tanzania Fertilizers Regulatory Authority (TFRA) and Yara Tanzania Ltd.

