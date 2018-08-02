Tanzania: DPP Still Scrutinising Msuya Murder Case File, Court Told

THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is still scrutinizing the case file relating to murder trial of two people, allegedly linked with the death of an economist with the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Aneth Msuya.

This was said yesterday by Senior State Attorney Patrick Mwita, for the prosecution, at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam when the case came for mention.

He told Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba that the DPP was overloaded with a lot of duties.

As a result, he said, the DPP has not completed going through the case file. "The DPP has received complaints on the matter from both sides in this case.

He is still working on such complaints. I request we give him enough time and set this case for another mention date," the trial attorney requested.

The Magistrate granted the request and adjourned the matter to August 14, 2018. In the trial, the accused are housewife Miriam Stephen Mrita (41) and businessman Revocatus Evarist Muyella.

They are alleged to have committed the offence on May 25, 2016, at Kibada area within Kigamboni District in a motive yet to be established.

Miriam, a businesswoman residing at Sakina kwa Iddi in Arusha City, is the sister-in-law with deceased Aneth and wife of Arusha- based 'billionaire' gemstone dealer Erasto Msuya, who was killed under controversial circumstances.

On the other hand, Muyella, alias Ray (40), who is a businessman from Olasitt B in Arusha City, is claimed to be a business partner with Miriam.

It was reported that on August 7, 2013, 'billionaire' Msuya was murdered on his way from Mirerani Hills to Arusha Town.

His life came to a brutal end at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) junction after yet unknown attackers sprayed 12 rounds of ammunition in his body.

Already five people have been sentenced to death by hanging following such cruel killing. In December 2016, his sister Ester Msuya and her husband, reportedly sustained injuries after they were shot at 'Hongera' Bar in Dar es Salaam.

A few months later, the 30-year-old sister of the fallen mineral dealer, Aneth Msuya, who was an economist with the Ministry of Finance and Planning, was brutally killed at her home in Kibada.

It is alleged that her killing was as ruthless as it is unbelievable - her assailants used a knife to cut her throat.