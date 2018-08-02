Tanzania: . . . Newly Sworn in Leaders Vow to Hit Ground Running

THE newly appointed Regional Commissioners (RCs), Permanent Secretaries (PSs), Deputy PSs and Regional Administrative Secretaries (RASs) have boasted to hit the ground running in their new duties, thanking President John Magufuli for trusting them.

The new appointees were yesterday in a jovial mood few minutes after they were sworn in at State House in Dar es Salaam, with everyone outlining key priorities to begin with once they step into their new stations of duty.

The new Kagera Regional Commissioner, Brigadier General Marco Gaguti said he will seal all loop-holes for illegal immigrants as his region was close to several countries in the East African Region.

Brigadier General Gaguti whom prior to appointment was the District Commissioner (DC) for Buhigwe District in Kigoma Region said among other plans, he will capitalise on the strategies he was applying in Kigoma which is equally close to a foreign country.

He said he was aware that his new region had several neighbouring countries such as Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi, therefore, he would intensify security at all borders to ensure that undocumented immigrants were not penetrating into the country.

The newly appointed Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication, Dr Jim Yonazi said due to the fact that communication was vital in the country's economy, he would make sure that he intensifies working relationship with his colleagues in the ministry so that all people get communication services without any problem.

"People need to be assured of uninterrupted communication, when receiving and making calls, making mobile money transactions or when sending SMS... therefore by working with a team in my ministry, we will intensify innovation so that we realise our goals, he added.

In an interview with the 'Daily News' Dodoma RAS, Kessy Maduka, said among the issues he would focus on was proper supervision of infrastructure development that would help to realise industrialisation drive in his region.

Mr Maduka added that he would also look on how best to capitalise on land in his region, so as to boost agricultural activities that will bring development to his region.

On fisheries development, the new PS in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development, Professor Elisante Ole Gabriel said one of the things he intends to prioritise in his ministry is to make sure that the country's livestock is not smuggled outside the country.

He said Tanzania had 30.5 million cattle, 20 million goats, over 500,000 pigs and millions of chicken, adding that if there was no proper protection, there was a likelihood of losing the country's revenue