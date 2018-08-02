Tanzania: Tanroads to Supervise Airports Construction Activities

MINISTER for Works, Transport and Communications, Eng Isack Kamwele has directed the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) to make sure that construction activities of all airports are supervised by the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads).

To enforce his directives, the Minister issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Dodoma-based Msalato International Airport consultant to submit all documents to (Tanroads).

He issued the directives on Tuesday during his tour of Terminal Three of Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA). "We want precisely, perfect and timely accomplished work in all airports. The Agency is capable of doing the work ... let it deal with construction activities, including fences," he said.

He affirmed that the government has been implementing the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) manifesto by improving air transport through renovating and constructing new airports national wide and purchasing of new aircrafts.

The move is aimed at among others, attracting more foreign investors and tourists for national economic growth, on top of other benefits.

Eng Kamwele told the public that the modern JNIA's Terminal Three airport was over 85 percent complete and will begin operations in May, next year.

It was further noted that the new terminal is set to accommodate a total of 6.5 million passengers annually, more than twice the capacity of terminal two whose capacity is about 2.5 million passengers.

It was also said that the terminal will also be capable of accommodating over 11 large aircrafts at once, with ability to carry between 300 and 400 passengers each.