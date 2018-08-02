Tanzania: Ministry Set to Unveil Steigler's Gorge Project Contractor Soon

MINISTRY of Energy is finalising the process of securing a contractor to implement the mega Rufiji Hydroelectricity Project at Stiegler's Gorge in Morogoro Region.

Energy Minister, Dr Medard Kalemani revealed yesterday while briefing a meeting in Morogoro that was attended by eleven ministers, and fourteen permanent secretaries in the country.

He said that the process was at an advanced stage and within a short period, the ministry will announce the contractor awarded the tender for the project.

The State opened the bids for the 2100MW hydropower project in August, last year, and construction will last 36 months.

The project is expected to end electricity woes in the country and help drive the industrialisation process. It will see the construction of the largest dam along the Rufiji River in the Selous Game Reserve.

Dr Kalemani also revealed that his ministry is fully prepared to implement the project and ensure its early completion, while also pledging to further President John Magufuli's initiatives to transform the country into an industrialised economy by the year 2025.

"My staffs at the ministry operate under three principles including agility, precision and discipline... I would therefore like to assure those who think it's a white elephant approach, they are actually wrong.

Let me also assure you that we are well prepared for the task and nothing is going to hold us back from completing it on time," said Dr Kalemani.

Hinting on the objectives of the meeting, which was held in Morogoro, the Minister disclosed of the status of the project to date, citing that all the ministries are familiar with it and are involved in its planning and implementation as per their roles.

According to him, the project is also going to involve other ministries in its implementation, in case of any crisis which will require their attention and support; the ministers will be notified for immediate and timely interventions.

The ministries which participated in the meeting along with their ministers include the Ministry of State in the President's office, Regional Administration and Local Government, the Ministry of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment) and the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

The rest are the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Water and Irrigation, Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.