Tanzania: Dar Police Clear Air On 'Missing' Sniffer Dog

POLICE in the country yesterday clarified that its sniffer dog which was reported missing at the Dar es Salaam Port, was on a special training at Oysterbay Officers' Mess in Dar es Salaam.

The Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Barnabas Mwakalukwa, said that there was no sniffer dog which was lost as reported by a cross section of the media.

During his official visit to inspect Police operations at the Dar Port on July 19, this year, Home Affairs Minister Kangi Lugola discovered that one of the Police Dogs named Hobby was missing and directed Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro to make sure the dog was returned at the station and furnish him with reports on where the dog was and what it was doing.

" I would like to inform the public that there is no any sniffer dog which is missing at the Police Dog and Horse Unit; the dog named Hobby which was reported missing, was on a special Training at the Oysterbay Police Officers Mess.

"Through this clarification I call upon people to stop spreading misleading information on the whereabouts of the dog through social media but instead use it to spread development issues," he said.

He further detailed that the media reported that the missing sniffer dog was named Hobby while the truth is that the dog concerned is named Gilo, which was taken for special training since July 10 and expected to end September 21, this year.

ACP Mwakalukwa said that according to Police procedures not all police officers are aware of the whereabouts of animals such as sniffer dogs.

"We are not supposed to disclose to the public where the sniffer dogs have been stationed for security purpose,' he said.

When asked about the whereabouts of other 30 sniffer dogs who have been reported missing Police Commander at the Police Dog and Horse Unit , Dr Egyne Emmanuel, said that there was no any dog which was missing, adding that the dogs available were exceeding the number which is alleged to have been lost.

